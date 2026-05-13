Bahamas: Prime Minister Davis guides ruling party to victory in general elections

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Prime Minister Philip Davis guided his ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to a record second consecutive term in office after it swept Tuesday’s general election he had called ahead of the constitutional deadline.

No political party has ever formed the government for two consecutive terms since 1997, when Hubert Ingraham led the then ruling Free National Movement (FNM) to victory after toppling the PLP in 1992.

Davis had guided his PLP to power in the September 16, 2021 general election, winning 32 of the 39 seats and while the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) is yet to release the full results, the PLP is on scheduled to win another significant majority in the 41 seat parliament, with the FNM leader, Michael Pintard conceding that the “result was not what we had hoped for”.

Among the casualties of the election is former prime minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who contested the election as an independent candidate for the Killarney seat after the FNM decided against supporting his candidature.

Minnis, who has represented the western New Providence constituency (Killarney) since 2007, became the first Bahamian prime minister to contest an election as an independent, saying his decision was driven by a belief that there is still work to be done for the country.

The election was seen as a straight fight between the two main political parties, but the Coalition of Independents (COI), particularly its leader, Lincoln Bain, almost defied the odds in at least one seat, the Pinewood constituency.

Davis told supporters that the results of the elections will “take time” but he was grateful that the Bahamian people had made their choice.

“Today, the Bahamian people chose progress. Yes. Today, the Bahamian people chose to move forward. Forward with our plans. Forward with our team, and forward with my leadership.

“For all your trust and faith in our vision, we thank you. We thank you for sharing our confidence that together we can continue to build a better Bahamas,” Davis said, adding that he knew Bahamians had voted because of their love for the country.

“You voted because you believe that together we can make some of the big changes that will fulfil the ambitions we share for our Bahamas. We all want a country that has more opportunities. A country where safety and prosperity belong to all Bahamians.

“We want a country in which all of you and your children and your grandchildren will thrive. We have promised you much, and I promise you with every bone in my body and every beat in my heart, we will do all that we can to deliver. ”

But he acknowledged that this is a mission which cannot be undertaken alone.

“All that we have achieved so far is because you joined us in partnership. It is because of your efforts, your drive, and your determination that our country has come this far. I look forward to continuing that partnership, and in doing so, exceed all our expectations.”

Davis said that it will take time before the final official numbers come in, but it is clear that a fair number of Bahamians chose not to exercise their right to vote.

The PRD had said that a record 209,264 people had been registered to vote for the 138 candidates and Davis said that in the region and around the world, participation in elections is declining.

“So this is not good, and this is not good for the democratic fabric of our society. We must do all that we can to ensure that every Bahamian in every election feels that their vote counts.

“My friends, it takes a village to bring us to this moment. We have so many to thank. First of all, to God be the glory. Let us give thanks to Almighty God for all the great things he has done”.

He also thanked his constituents as well as the PLP “family” adding that he had received a phone call from the FNM leader congratulating him on the victory.

“I thanked him for his graciousness in doing so. It takes courage to put your name on the ballot. It is easier to sit on the sidelines and criticise than it is to climb into the arena yourself. So I’d like to say to every candidate of every party, your participation in the process made our democracy stronger.

“To Bahamians who voted today but did not vote for us, I want you to know I’ve listened to you, I’ve heard you, and I want you to know that I will continue to work hard for all Bahamians as I’ve sought to do these past years.

“Tonight is a political victory, but truly, this is truly a victory for the whole country,” Davis said, adding that “for the first time in almost a generation, we have a historic opportunity.

“Let us make the most of it.I will begin our second term as I began the first, with a humble spirit and with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you for your trust and faith in me. I will not let you down. I will not let you down.”

In conceding defeat, Pintard praised the young people who voted FNM for the first time, adding “you stood in line and cast a ballot for the Bahamas you believed in.

“That is something significant. That’s everything. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise. To the Bahamians who have been with the FNM since the days of success…those who voted in every election since 1972, who’ve watched victories and watched losses, and who is sitting tonight wondering if the long road was worth it, I say to you that it was.”

Pintard, who easily won his seat in the general election, said that the Bahamas is freer, “more accountable, more honest, because of every voter who spoke tonight and in other elections.

“We want you to hold up your head tonight. You did not lose. The work simply continues. To the candidate who went to bed believing that he or she would wake up as a Member of Parliament and have to face different results, we want you to know that we see you,” he added.