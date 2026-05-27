Bahamian government announces 30-day travel ban for persons who have visited Ebola-stricken countries

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – The Bahamas government has announced a 30-day ban on travellers who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, amid heightened global concern regarding the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.

The measure goes into immediate effect with the government saying that “the decision has been taken as a precautionary public measure guided by the responsibility of the government to protect residents, visitors and the wider community.

“This measure will take effect immediately and will remain in place for a period of 30 days, subject to review by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”

Last weekend, the authorities confirmed that two foreign nationals, who recently traveled to The Bahamas from the Democratic Republic of the Congo had been placed in isolation. The men had fevers, which subsequently subsided, officials said.

“At this time, they do not present with any symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease,” the ministry said, adding that “the public is reminded that the risk to the public remains low and that there are no confirmed cases of Ebola in The Bahamas”.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the men remain in isolation and are doing well.

“All of the necessary testing is taking place and once that is complete, we will notify the media,” he said.

Ebola is a rare and often fatal illness caused by a group of viruses known as Orthoebolaviruses. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and weakness, progressing in severe cases to vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.