HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – The Bermuda government is urging the public not to use several products marketed to men experiencing erectile dysfunction or seeking enhanced sexual performance and claiming to contain natural ingredients.

Ministry of Health said that testing conducted by the Government Laboratory has confirmed that these products contain one or more prescription-only drugs that are not declared on the product labels.

“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Health Minister Kim Wilson, adding, “these products are being marketed as natural remedies, but they contain undisclosed prescription-only drugs that can cause serious harm, especially for people with underlying conditions or those taking other medications.

“I urge anyone who has purchased these items to stop using them immediately and to speak with their doctor if they have experienced any side effects. If you still have these products at home, please take them to a pharmacy for safe disposal,” Wilson said.

According to the government the affected products are Butterfield’s 100% Organic Men’s All Night Pill (4 film coated tablets), Butterfield’s 100% Organic Men’s Black Leopard Male Enhancer Honey (20 g × 10 sachets), Butterfield’s 100% Organic Electrifying Royal Energy Honey (15 g × 10 sachets) and Butterfield’s 100% Organic Feel Good Electrifying Gummies (10 gummies).

The ministry said that the possible side effects include prolonged or painful erections requiring urgent medical attention, as well as sudden loss of vision, sudden hearing loss or ringing in the ear and severe hypotension, especially when combined with nitrates.

The ministry said that serious allergic reactions and heart-related events, including heart attack, stroke, and irregular heartbeat, are other possible side effects.

“Anyone who has experienced side effects after using these products should seek medical advice from their doctor. In a medical emergency, call 911 immediately,” the ministry said, adding that the “Government Environmental Health Officers continue to monitor this matter and urge members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing products that claim to treat erectile dysfunction or enhance sexual performance, particularly those marketed as “natural” or “herbal” remedies.”

The ministry said other products labelled as “Royal Honey” have also been found to be adulterated.