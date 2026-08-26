PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Wednesday announced that it would discontinue the direct routing of its Trinidad/Tobago/Barbados return services, effective September 2.

In a statement, CAL said that the BW212 and BW213 flights are being discontinued “ as part of on-going schedule optimization across its regional network’.

CAL said it would continue to provide connectivity between Trinidad, Tobago and Barbados “through its existing schedule services, with multiple travel options across these markets”.

It said that customers with existing bookings on the affected flights will be re-accommodated on alternative same day CAL flights and that the “airline will contact affected customers directly with details of their revised travel arrangements.

“This adjustment supports Caribbean Airlines’ ongoing efforts to align its schedule with customer demand while maintaining reliable and convenient connectivity across the region”.

In May, CAL announced that it would discontinue services on the Dominica, St Kitts, and Ogle in Guyana to Suriname routes from June 1, this year as it continues to “focus on operational reliability, customer experience and long-term financial stability.”

The airline also said it will reduce the frequency of its flights to the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe to twice weekly.

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour had told Parliament that a comprehensive review by Caribbean Airlines’ Route Oversight Committee found that several routes introduced during the airline’s 2023 Eastern Caribbean expansion were launched without sufficient commercial justification and have since generated sustained financial losses.“

He told legislators then that, as of April 2026, the affected routes had recorded combined losses of more than US$18.84 million.

CAL gave no financial details regarding its decision to terminate the BW212 and BW213 flights along the Barbados-Trinidad route.