GEORGETOWN , Guyana, CMC – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is calling for stronger policies to protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples and expand opportunities for their social and economic development across the region.

In a message marking Sunday’s International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett said Indigenous communities have played an integral role in shaping the Caribbean’s history, culture and identity.

“The wisdom, traditions and contributions of the Caribbean’s Indigenous Peoples are an integral part of our shared history, and their voices, leadership and prosperity are essential to an equitable and sustainable Community,” she said.

This year’s observance is being held under the United Nations theme, “Honouring Indigenous Midwives: Safeguarding Life and Well-being.”

CARICOM said the theme recognizes the important role Indigenous midwives play as custodians of ancestral knowledge, caregivers and guardians of cultural traditions passed down through generations.

It said traditional knowledge also remains important in areas including agriculture, medicine, environmental protection, language and community governance.

The regional grouping noted that Indigenous Peoples were the first guardians of the Caribbean’s lands and natural resources and said their knowledge of environmental stewardship and sustainable development has become increasingly important as the region confronts climate change and biodiversity loss.

CARICOM said Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by those challenges.

The Community also pointed to its recently relaunched Ten-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice: A Manifesto for the Coming Enlightenment, which includes a call for an Indigenous Peoples Development Programme.

CARICOM said such a programme is intended to help Indigenous communities thrive by expanding opportunities for social and economic development.

It said achieving that objective will require meaningful dialogue and policies that respect the rights, dignity and aspirations of Indigenous Peoples.

The Secretary General urged Member States to recognize the contributions of Indigenous midwives and other traditional knowledge holders while ensuring Indigenous communities are able to participate fully in Caribbean society.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed annually on August 9.