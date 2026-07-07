CARICOM leaders seek consensus on US deportations admin Published: July 7, 2026 | Updated: July 7, 2026 1 minute read CARICOM leaders have been trying to reach a consensus on the deportation of undocumented immigrants from the United States. We hear more in this report from Peter Richards in Castries. Post navigation Previous: Reappointment of CARICOM’s Secretary General heading to the CCJ Related Stories 1 minute read Reappointment of CARICOM’s Secretary General heading to the CCJ admin July 7, 2026 1 minute read Prime Minister Mottley calls for regional action on rising food prices admin July 7, 2026 3 minutes read Explosion near Macron’s Damascus hotel as French president meets Syrian counterpart admin July 7, 2026 2 minutes read Martinique now an Associate Member of CARICOM admin July 7, 2026 4 minutes read US reimposes oil sanctions after Iran strikes ships near Strait of Hormuz admin July 7, 2026 1 minute read Mount Gay unveils first aged rum collection admin July 7, 2026 Regional News CARICOM leaders seek consensus on US deportations 1 CARICOM leaders seek consensus on US deportations July 7, 2026 Reappointment of CARICOM’s Secretary General heading to the CCJ 2 Reappointment of CARICOM’s Secretary General heading to the CCJ July 7, 2026 Prime Minister Mottley calls for regional action on rising food prices 3 Prime Minister Mottley calls for regional action on rising food prices July 7, 2026 Explosion near Macron’s Damascus hotel as French president meets Syrian counterpart 4 Explosion near Macron’s Damascus hotel as French president meets Syrian counterpart July 7, 2026