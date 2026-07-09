CARICOM restates ‘unwavering solidarity’ for Haiti

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have reaffirmed their “unwavering solidarity” with Haiti expressing support for the French-speaking member state in its efforts to restore security, strengthen democratic institutions, and return to constitutional governance.

A statement issued following the CARICOM 51st annual summit here, noted that the leaders welcomed the efforts undertaken by the Haitian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, “to strengthen national security, advance the electoral process, and lay the foundations for free, credible, inclusive and peaceful elections.

“CARICOM commends the progress achieved and encourages the continued implementation of these efforts,” the statement said, underscoring that “the successful completion of the current transition remains essential to enabling the Haitian people to freely choose their leaders through a democratic electoral process”.

The leaders welcome the government’s continued focus on Haiti’s immediate priorities: restoring security, ensuring stability, and advancing the electoral process.

”CARICOM reaffirms its support for strengthening Haiti’s national security institutions and calls for the full deployment and renewal of the mandate of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), recognising that Haiti’s security is inseparable from the security and stability of the wider Caribbean.”

The statement said that CARICOM reiterates its commitment to continue working closely with the Haitian authorities, the United Nations, the Organization of American States (OAS) and other international partners “to help Haiti overcome the current crisis and create the conditions for security, free and credible elections, and lasting stability”.

According to the United Nations, thousands of people have been killed in Haiti ever since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021, by a team of armed mercenaries plunging the country into severe political and gang-related turmoil.

CARICOM said that it is encouraging “all partners to support constructive engagement with Haiti’s current authorities and all key stakeholders to contribute to a coordinated and unified approach that places the interests, security and future of the Haitian people at the centre of collective efforts.

”The Community remains confident that, through sustained national commitment and continued regional and international support, Haiti will achieve a secure, stable and democratic future for the benefit of its people and the Caribbean Community as a whole,” the statement added.CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have reaffirmed their “unwavering solidarity” with Haiti expressing support for the French-speaking member state in its efforts to restore security, strengthen democratic institutions, and return to constitutional governance.

A statement issued following the CARICOM 51st annual summit here, noted that the leaders welcomed the efforts undertaken by the Haitian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, “to strengthen national security, advance the electoral process, and lay the foundations for free, credible, inclusive and peaceful elections.