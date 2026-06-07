The Caribbean Development Bank’s 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors identified challenges and issues facing member states while exploring practical solutions.

CDB President Daniel Best said the meeting, which took place in The Bahamas from June 1–5, focused on identifying innovations, implementing actions to support meaningful change and building lasting partnerships.

He underscored the urgency of moving from ambition to action, championing coordinated and scalable solutions that strengthen resilience, accelerate delivery and better equip member countries to navigate an increasingly complex global environment.

Framed by the bank’s new 10-year strategic plan, Mr Best highlighted the CDB’s priority focus areas and its ongoing institutional transformation as it advances its evolution into a more agile and responsive development partner.