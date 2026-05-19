ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Cuba’s Ambassador to Dominica, Miguel Manuel Fraga Gonzalez, has brushed aside a United States offer of US$100 million humanitarian aid package, reiterating Havana’s decades’ old call for Washington to lift the trade and economic embargo on the Caribbean island.

Earlier this month, the Donald Trump administration offered the aid package to help the Cuban people amid an energy and fuel crisis, stipulating that the funds would be distributed through the Catholic Church and other independent humanitarian organizations.

But Fraga, speaking on the state-owned DBS radio on Monday night where he expressed Havana’s appreciation for the 30 year diplomatic relations with Dominica, said if Washington is serious about its aid package it should end the trade embargo that has been in place since February 7, 1962

“What we say is, you want to send oil? You want to send food? You want to send medicines? No problem. We are still waiting. We are still waiting to see what is going to be, what they are going to send for the value of $100 million.

“But our position is always clear. Remove the sanctions. If you really want to help the Cuban people, remove the sanctions. Because we were getting oil from Mexico. They were selling oil to Cuba.”

Fraga said that in January, President Trump issued an executive order threatening Mexico with tariffs if they send oil to Cuba.

“So the reason that we are in this situation is not because the Cuban government is doing nothing. And as a matter of fact, in the last year, we have put in place more than 1,000 megawatts in solar panels,” he said, acknowledging that Cuba is a big country with 10 million people.

Earlier, the Cuban diplomat told radio listeners that Dominica has remained a faithful partner of Cuba since they established diplomatic relations 30 years ago and that Havana appreciates Dominica’s support, especially at the United Nations General Assembly.

“We have to say that we are grateful for the support of Dominica, the solidarity of Dominica in every international space, you know, in the international arena. They have been, you know, brave and they have been honest in supporting, you know, the Cuban people.”

Fraga said that every year, the US policy towards Cuba is losing support especially at the United Nations where “the majority of the countries of the world support a resolution that Cuba introduced asking for the end of the sanctions.

“And for us, it’s, you know, it’s amazing to see countries like Dominica that speak there with dignity, with proud, in support of that resolution. So, yes, again, this is not, you know, only a relation that we see that is from one side. This is for both sides.

“And we appreciate the love of the people of Dominica and the support of the people and the government of Dominica,” Fraga told the special radio programme commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.