ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – The decomposing body believed to be that of the missing 16-year-old Jerbiah Paul has been discovered on Wednesday in Capuchin, a village north of here by members of the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS).

Paul had been reported missing since leaving her home in the Georgetown/Granvilla area of Portsmouth, north of here on July 24 this year and earlier this week, the police said that one of their colleagues was assisting their investigations.

No details regarding the discovery of the body have so far been released, except that it had been disovered by members of the RSS, who were brought in to assist in the matter.

Earlier this month, state, National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, had urged the public to stop spreading false information regarding the disappearance of the child warning that unverified social media are hindering the ongoing police investigations.

“I’m calling on the public and those who may have information to assist the police, but I call on the public and the users of social media platforms to stop the bogus transmission of information which is undermining the investigation,” he added.