SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, CMC – The Dominican Republic has begun constructing a 14.5-kilometre section of perimeter fence along its southern border with Haiti as part of efforts to strengthen border security and combat smuggling.

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday said the structure, being built in the Hoya de Enriquillo area of Independencia province, will stand 3.9 metres, or 13 feet, high and include six watchtowers and 35 culverts.

The ministry described the location as one of the most important points along the border. It said authorities have faced decades-long challenges involving the illegal movement of goods through the area.

Independencia is also home to one of the main binational markets. Officials said the fence should help curb smuggling and other illegal activities while promoting safer, more orderly trade conducted in accordance with the law.

The project will include patrol lanes on both sides of the fence, with a combined width of seven metres. The lanes are intended to improve surveillance and military mobility and allow security personnel to respond more quickly to incidents.

The construction forms part of the second phase of the government’s “Strong Border” project, which includes similar sections previously built in Jimaní.

The ministry said the initiative combines military deployment, infrastructure, technology, surveillance and coordination among government agencies to maintain effective control of Dominican territory and improve conditions in border communities.

Approximately 55 kilometres of fencing have already been constructed, including 38 kilometres along the northern border and other sections in Elías Piña, Independencia and Pedernales.

Defence Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre said the project also includes 1,500 solar-powered lights, fibre-optic connections, smart cameras and a drone network operated from the ministry’s control centre.

About 11,000 military personnel and additional surveillance equipment have also been deployed along the country’s border defence lines.

The construction comes as the Dominican Government continues an immigration enforcement programme introduced in October 2024, under which authorities have targeted the repatriation of 10,000 Haitians each week.

Official figures show that 250,429 undocumented Haitians were deported between January and July this year amid Haiti’s continuing political, security and humanitarian crisis.