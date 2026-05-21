DPP pursuing charges in fatal bomb blast in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday said it intends to pursue the charges against several people charged in connection with the October 26, 2025, bomb attack at a gas station that resulted in the death of a six-year-old child and injuries to several others.

Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty was informed of the decision on a day when Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, the alleged mastermind behind the attack, had first reiterated in court that he alone was responsible for the explosion and urged the court to free the other individuals.

Poedemo, 33, had in March this year made the confession as the acting Chief Magistrate was preparing to commence the Paper Committal proceedings in the terrorism case in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Poedemo maintained that a number of people implicated in the case were not involved, and he wants the case to end so that the innocent people can be freed. Poedemo was arrested a few days after the bomb blast, after a man was captured on camera planting the suspected bomb before making his escape. A motive for the bombing remains unclear.

Bourne, who was in a car with her relatives, died from the bombing.

But following a brief adjournment, the court was informed that the DPP had decided to proceed with charges against the remaining accused, with Poedemo indicating then that he would no longer be taking a plea in the matter.

The prosecution alleges that Poedemo, on October 26, with the intent to threaten the security and sovereignty of Guyana or to strike terror among its people, used an explosive device at the Mobil Fuel Station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, resulting in the death of six-year-old Soraya Bourne.Poedemo, 44-year-old Alexander Bettencourt, 27-year-old Jhonny Boodram and 33-year-old Kystal LaCruz, are facing a terrorism charge before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, while three others, 44-year-old Wayne Corriea, 51-year-old Ramesh Pramdeo and 31-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez are facing a similar charge in the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

Ramesh Pramdeo and Correia were freed in April after the court upheld a no-case submission in their favour.

The matter was adjourned on Wednesday to June 8 for the commencement of the paper committal proceedings.