PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, CMC – The search for six people reported missing after a collision between two pleasure craft off Chaguaramas has ended with the recovery of the final body.

The body of 35-year-old Lorenzo Oliver, of Carenage, was found floating near the shoreline close to Power Boats Ltd, Chaguaramas, on Saturday morning, six days after the November 8 collision.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team was conducting searches when it received a call from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard that the body had been spotted. The team returned to shore, where Coast Guard personnel retrieved the body and transported it to the Forensic Science Centre for identification and examination.

Oliver was the last of the six people reported missing following the collision near Point Cannings at about 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

His recovery brings to six the number of missing passengers whose bodies have been found.

The five other victims were identified as Anil Ahyee, Ameer Mohammed, Titus Augustine, Kieyanna Seechan and Jaheem Richards.

Their bodies were recovered at various locations along the Chaguaramas coastline, including near the Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay, Scotland Bay, Gasparee Island and Point Cannings.

The search had drawn relatives to the Chaquacabana Beach Resort, where families waited for news of those who had not returned home.

Among them was Dixie-Ann Phillip, aunt of Seechan, who described her niece as loving, respectful and caring, with a promising future.

Seechan worked as a clerical assistant at St Peter’s RC Primary School in Carenage under the On-the-Job Training programme and hoped to become a teacher. She was also studying at ROYTEC in the evenings.

Her family had been making plans for her 18th birthday on December 9.

Phillip said Seechan had never disappointed her family and had much to look forward to.

Residents of Point Cumana, Carenage, also held a vigil earlier in the week for Seechan, Mohammed and Ahyee. The Ministry of Public Utilities paid tribute to Seechan, describing her as a valued member of the OJT family.

Phillip, who had been seen standing at the water’s edge during the search, said she had appealed to the sea to return the missing people to their families.

Asked what justice would mean for the families, she said the loss of life made that difficult to define.

“Because what do you call justice? Lives have been lost. There isn’t justice for that,” she said.

She added that the families wanted closure and were trying to find a way to move forward.

The collision involved two pleasure craft and left 26 people injured, while six passengers were initially reported missing. The impact caused extensive damage to one of the vessels and threw several passengers into the water.

With Saturday’s recovery, all six people reported missing have now been accounted for.