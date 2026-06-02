GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The bodies of two people, including a pregnant woman, who went missing while swimming at the Unity Beach on Sunday have been recovered.

Police said that the bodies of 20-year-old Lyodisa “Loyda” Waldron and her 33 year-old fiancé, Andri Francis, a Special Constable, both from Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, were recovered on Tuesday.

The couple was among a group of persons visiting Unity Beach on Sunday afternoon when Waldron reportedly drifted further out into the Atlantic Ocean and called for assistance.

Hearing her screams, Francis, the father of two went to assist her, during which both of them were pulled under due to the strong current and disappeared.

A joint search and rescue mission comprising ranks from the Mahaica Police Station and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard had failed to locate them on Monday.

Police are continuing investigations.