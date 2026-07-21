Guyana: Officials remain optimistic even as more bodies are found following boating tragedy

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyanese government as well as search and rescue officials remain confident that more persons would be found alive even as the bodies of 27 people have so far been recovered after the MV Barima with more than 179 people on board capsized last Saturday night.

The ferry was on its way from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, a small village within the Barima-Waini administrative region of the country, when the deadly incident took place.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips told a news conference that despite the official manifest indicating that 116 passengers and a crew of 17 had been on board the vessel, the authorities believe that 179 people including the crew members were on the vessel when it capsized after being hit by a large wave.

“At this stage of the operations, the number of rescued persons, including passengers and crew, the number is now 69, and a total of 27 bodies have been recovered as at now,” Prime Minister Phillips said, telling reporters that among the dead are four children.

“The latest report suggests an additional 83 persons are still to be found. They are deemed missing and still to be found. Again, this is a search and rescue operation. It remains a search and rescue operation.

“Notwithstanding the fact that we are recovering bodies, we still have hope that people are out there who are alive, and therefore we continue our search and rescue activities,” Phillips said, adding that he has been told that the vessel may have pockets of air where people could survive for a few days.

He said that the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force have established joint protocols for the processing, transport, and storage of the deceased.

Phillips said that early on Monday debris was sighted at sea by a pilot vessel and shortly thereafter, the body of a female was recovered off the coast at Maruka.

He said later in the morning, the team, led by the Guyana Defence Force Force Guard had recovered an additional eight bodies, bringing the total number of bodies recovered since the start of these operations to 10.

“Through the aggressive and coordinated efforts of all responding agencies and stakeholders, the location of the MV Barima was positively confirmed. The location was initially reported by a fisherman, Harish Singh, who had also assisted in the rescue operations on the previous day,” Phillips said.

“Support from local fisherfolk and the collaborative efforts by ExxonMobil, Guyana, Vichy, utilising Sealand Survey’s Gilligan Island, a survey vessel, proved invaluable in confirming the vessels, that is the MV Barima, exact location.’

He said the MV Barima was found rested on the seabed close to the point of initial distress that was communicated by the air traffic control tower, nine miles offshore Devonshire Castle flats.

Prime Minister Phillips said that the government of France, through the French Armed Forces, has provided additional critical support with the deployment of 15 divers, who have since joined the local dive teams at the confirmed vessel site.

He said additional search and dive capabilities have been offered by the Trinidad and Tobago government.

Prime Minister Phillips said that family members will subsequently be invited to undertake identification procedures at the Sodi Hospital and that the government is providing air transport to some villagers to help identify and retrieve bodies.

“The Maritime Rescue Command Centre will remain operational, and rescue operations and efforts will continue overnight. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected families and the Guyanese public at this time.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to make a point that our focus, again, is on finding people, find them alive. Unfortunately, we did find some people who would pass on during this unfortunate incident, and in that case, efforts to recover their bodies and have them positively identified and working with their families and their communities to bring closure, which will include transportation in keeping with the wishes of the family of the dead, to their communities for interment in keeping with whatever rights they request,” Phillips said.

He was critical of “unnamed” persons whom he said were using the incident for political reasons, adding “as far as I’m concerned, that’s an immature act by whoever tried to politicise this incident.

“We, however, remain focused on our efforts to rescue people to be rescued, and unfortunately, those who would have passed to recover their bodies and respectfully work with their families to bring closure. That is our focus,” he added.

Meanwhile, Presidenti Monday said that Guyana has been plunged into a tragedy of immense proportions following the incident.

In a radio and television broadcast, Ali, who returned to the country on Sunday after cutting short his visit to Canada, said the tragedy “has pierced the heart of our nation, leaving us united in grief, anxiety and sorrow.

“Families wait in expectation and anguish for news of loved ones. Communities are mourning. Across Guyana, our hearts are heavy as we confront one of the most painful moments in our history.”

Ali said he had visited survivors as well as the families and relations of some of those still missing, visiting also hospitals.

“It was a deeply emotional experience. I listened to their stories, shared in their pain and anxiety, and assured them that every practical measure would be taken to provide the support and assistance they need at this time

“Our priority remains to protect every life that can still be saved; to support those who have endured unimaginable trauma and loss; to comfort grieving families; and to account for every person who remains unaccounted for. Every minute matters, every life matters, and every possible resource is being mobilised in pursuit of this mission.”

Ali said he also wanted to pay the highest tribute to the “extraordinary men and women who responded immediately to this disaster,” adding that from the moment news of the tragedy reached us, a massive rescue effort was launched with urgency and determination.

“I commend the bravery, selflessness and courage of every individual involved in these operations,” he said, adding “their actions have reflected the very best of Guyana.

“This has been a truly national effort in a time of profound national anguish. It is a powerful reminder that when adversity strikes, the people of Guyana stand shoulder to shoulder, united by our shared humanity.”

Ali said he also wanted to assure the nation that there will be “a full, thorough and independent investigation into this tragedy,” adding “the families affected, and indeed the people of Guyana, deserve answers.

“They deserve to know precisely what transpired and whether any failures contributed to this heartbreaking event. We will pursue the truth with transparency, impartiality and accountability.

“But now is not the time for speculation. It is not the time to cast aspersions or to politicize a tragedy that has brought such unspeakable pain to so many. There will be a time for facts, for accountability and for measured judgment.

“Today, however, our collective responsibility is to save lives, to comfort the grieving, to support the traumatized, and to stand with every family whose world has been turned upside down,” Ali said in his broadcast.

He said he is urging every Guyanese to keep the victims, the survivors, their families, and the brave rescuers in their thoughts and prayers, adding “we owe it to every passenger aboard the M.V. Barima, those who have been rescued, those who have been lost, and those who remain unaccounted for, to come together in unity, solidarity and purpose as we undertake the mammoth task that still lies before us.

“In the coming hours and days, it is going to be a difficult period for us as a people and as a country. There are going to be long days ahead of us, difficult days from this tragedy but we must come together in love, unity, faith, patience and reverence to the families and communities most affected,” Ali said, adding that he would soon “announce the form of mourning our nation will take”.