GEORGETOWN. Guyana, CMC – Guyana’s parliamentary opposition has welcomed President Irfaan Ali’s decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sinking of the ferry – the MV Barima, but says the process must be broadened to ensure its independence, credibility and transparency.

In a joint statement issued Saturday, the opposition parties—We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), the Alliance For Change (AFC), and the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC)—said the tragedy, which claimed more than 100 lives, demands a full accounting of what happened.

The parties said the victims deserve justice, grieving families deserve answers and Guyanese deserve a thorough and independent investigation into one of the country’s worst maritime disasters.

While welcoming the establishment of the commission, the opposition criticized the government for failing to consult parliamentary opposition parties and other stakeholders on its composition.

According to the joint statement, broader consultation would have strengthened public confidence in the inquiry and enhanced its legitimacy from the outset.

The opposition also questioned the timing of the announcement, noting that it came just before the National Assembly was scheduled to debate opposition motions on the MV Barima disaster.

It argued that while a Commission of Inquiry is important, it cannot replace Parliament’s constitutional responsibility to scrutinize matters of national importance or hold the Executive accountable.

The opposition further maintained that the Commission of Inquiry should not replace a separate, independent marine casualty investigation conducted in accordance with international maritime standards.

It said that, as a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Guyana should undertake a technical marine safety investigation consistent with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the IMO Casualty Investigation Code and the IMO Model Regulations on Domestic Ferry Safety.

According to the opposition, the Commission of Inquiry should focus on issues of governance, accountability and public administration, while a marine safety investigation should examine the technical causes of the disaster and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

The parties also called for the inquiry’s mandate to examine ministerial oversight, regulatory enforcement, administrative decision-making, emergency preparedness, resource allocation and any systemic failures within government that may have contributed to the tragedy.

They expressed concern over the appointment of the Commission’s secretary, arguing that public confidence depends not only on the independence of the commissioners but also on the impartiality of those responsible for administering the inquiry.

The opposition said the proceedings should encourage full public participation, allow all relevant evidence to be presented and be conducted in a transparent manner that inspires national confidence.

The joint opposition also renewed its call for Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar to resign or proceed on leave pending the outcome of the inquiry, arguing that their continued oversight of ministries that could come under investigation risks undermining public confidence in the process.

The parties said they remain committed to supporting every genuine effort to establish the truth, secure justice for the victims and their families, strengthen public confidence in public institutions and ensure the lessons of the MV Barima tragedy lead to meaningful reforms that prevent a similar disaster in the future.