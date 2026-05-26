GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana is making medical history on Tuesday by participating in the groundbreaking robotic cardiac surgery that will be performed here by a specialist based in India.

President Irfaan Ali, addressing the Diamond Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday night, said that the procedure will symbolise how far the country has advanced since gaining independence in 1966.

“…we will formally set our footprints in the history of healthcare. Our new surgeon, Mantra Freedom 60, will perform a cardiac surgery from Guyana to India. The longest-distance surgery in the history of mankind will be performed from the shores of Guyana tomorrow,” President Ali said.

He told the ceremony that the event reflects the government’s vision of building a modern and globally competitive nation that embraces innovation and technology.

“This is the country we’re building, not afraid to embrace any tool that is necessary to position us as not only a player in the global economy but a competitive player looking to take its place in the front row of global stability, resilience and prosperity,” he added.

The SSI Mantra is a pioneering surgical robotic system designed to democratize minimally invasive care by making robotic surgeries highly accessible, precise, and cost-effective.

Developed by SS Innovations, it is the first modular, multi-arm surgical robot system of its kind.CMC – Guyana is making medical history on Tuesday by participating in the groundbreaking robotic cardiac surgery that will be performed here by a specialist based in India.

President Irfaan Ali, addressing the Diamond Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday night, said that the procedure will symbolise how far the country has advanced since gaining independence in 1966.