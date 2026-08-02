GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Government has begun the search for an experienced marine salvage company to recover the wreck of the ferry – the MV Barima, nearly two weeks after the passenger and cargo vessel sank off the country’s coast in one of Guyana’s worst maritime disasters.

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), under the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, has invited qualified marine salvage contractors to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to undertake the complex operation.

According to the invitation, the vessel is lying in soft mud at a depth of about 13 to 15 metres (42 to 49 feet), where visibility is poor and strong currents and tidal streams pose significant challenges for divers and salvage crews.

The MV Barima is a 38.6-metre-long passenger and cargo ferry, registered in Georgetown and powered by twin Caterpillar C18 diesel engines.

Rather than prescribing how the vessel should be recovered, MARAD is asking contractors to develop their own technical approach for every stage of the operation, from preparing the wreck to lifting and transporting it safely.

A key requirement is that companies demonstrate how they will protect and document forensic evidence during the salvage.

That evidence is expected to assist the international Commission of Inquiry established to determine what caused the vessel to capsize. Contractors must also outline measures to minimise environmental impacts during the operation.

The Government is seeking firms with a proven record of conducting successful vessel salvage operations in Guyana or elsewhere in the Caribbean, particularly in difficult conditions involving poor underwater visibility and strong currents.

Interested companies must provide evidence of similar work carried out over the past five to 10 years, including details of the vessels recovered, water depths, salvage methods used and client references.

The selected contractor will also need to identify the specialist personnel and equipment that would be deployed, provide an estimated timeline for mobilising and completing the work, and demonstrate the ability to keep the recovered vessel upright on a barge for several weeks after it has been raised.

MARAD is also asking interested companies to indicate whether they are prepared to undertake the work on a “no cure, no pay” basis or under another commercial arrangement, while confirming that they have appropriate insurance coverage and health, safety and environmental management systems in place.

Expressions of Interest must be submitted electronically by August 14. After reviewing the submissions, MARAD will shortlist suitable firms before issuing a detailed request for proposals containing the technical specifications, site information and commercial terms for the salvage operation.

The ministry said it is not obliged to accept any submission and reserves the right to cancel or re-advertise the process if necessary.