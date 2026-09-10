GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana’s agriculture sector has recorded significant growth since 2020, with increased production, expanded agro-processing and greater use of technology, according to Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

Mustapha, speaking in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) last Tuesday, said the sector had undergone “massive transformation” over the past six years.

“I know for a fact also that we have seen massive transformation taking place in the agriculture sector,” he said.

According to the DPI, the agriculture budget increased from GYD$18.4 billion (GYD$1=US$0.0048) in 2020 to $113.2 billion in 2026, an increase of approximately 515 per cent.

Rice production rose from approximately 500,000 tonnes in 2020 to 825,000 tonnes in 2025, while production of 15 priority commodities increased from 1.41 million tonnes to 1.81 million tonnes over the same period.

Corn production increased by more than 330 per cent and coconut production by 235 per cent.

Guyana has also expanded into soybean cultivation, with efforts underway to produce sufficient protein locally for the animal feed industry.

The livestock sector recorded 12.5 per cent growth between 2020 and 2025, with poultry production increasing from 43,736 tonnes to 91,382 tonnes. Beef, pork and egg production also recorded increases.

Thirteen agro-processing facilities have been established across the country, including in hinterland communities, allowing farmers to extend the shelf life of their products, access new markets and earn greater returns.

Mustapha said the facilities were part of efforts to modernise the sector and enable farmers and agro-processors to add value to their products.

“We have been a primary producer for too long, and as a country moving forward, modernising the agriculture sector, we want to ensure that our farmers and agro-processors have the facilities so that they can add value to their products,” he said.

The sector has also seen increased youth participation, with approximately 1,200 shade houses established through government programmes over the past five years.

Hydroponic facilities in Regions Two, Five and Ten are creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs to produce and market high-value crops.

Hinterland agriculture is also receiving attention, with 300 acres of onions expected to be cultivated in Region Nine this year.

The government is also supporting increased production of dragon fruit, watermelon, cassava and other crops, while investments in storage and processing are being advanced to strengthen market access.

Mustapha said food security remained the ministry’s foremost agricultural priority for the next four years.

“Food security in one word,” he said.

Mustapha also pointed to Guyana’s role in CARICOM efforts to reduce the region’s food import bill.

He recalled that when President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali assumed responsibility as lead Head of Government for agriculture and food security within CARICOM, Guyana advanced a strategy aimed at reducing the region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2030.

“Guyana has emerged as the leading CARICOM country advancing the agri-food system and at the same time a leading voice in prioritising food security,” Mustapha said.

He noted that Guyana is chairing the CARICOM ministerial task force on agriculture and food security, with countries across the region increasingly seeking Guyana’s technical expertise and assistance as they strengthen domestic food production.

Mustapha said Guyana’s agricultural expansion was ultimately about building a resilient food system capable of serving domestic and regional markets.

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and I am very optimistic as Minister of Agriculture that we will reduce the food import bill of the country, reduce the food import bill of CARICOM and at the same time increase production,” he said.