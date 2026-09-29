GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said two persons have been detained and a quantity of cash and gold had been seized following an operation at Tamakay Landing in the Mazaruni Mining District on Monday.

It said that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Enforcement Team had also suspended the operations of the shop that was found trading in gold without the required approvals and licences.

“During its inspection, the team seized a quantity of gold, equipment and cash. Two persons were detained by the Guyana Police Force as investigations continue,” the MNR said, adding that “this action forms part of the ministry’s ongoing crackdown on illegal mining and related activities, with monitoring and enforcement operations continuing across all mining districts”.

The ministry said that it is urging all stakeholders to ensure that their operations comply with the laws and licensing requirements governing the mining sector.

In recent times, the Guyana authorities have been intensifying its nationwide crackdown on illegal gold trading and smuggling, shutting down unlicensed operations. The authorities have blacklisted over 100 non-nationals involved in illegal mining and undeclared gold production.