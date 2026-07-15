GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC -The Guyana government says it has injected more than GUY$2.76 billion (One Guyana dollar = US$0.004 cents) into the rice industry and is providing direct financial assistance to more than 5,000 farmers across the country as part of its First Crop 2026 Support Programme.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha described the initiative as another demonstration of the government’s commitment to safeguarding the sector during a period of lower global rice prices.

“To date, we have paid out to 5,106 farmers, a total of GUY$2,763,249,165. That gives us a total acreage of 234,919.96 acres that were cultivated for the first crop,” Mustapha said, noting that the financial support was provided to farmers based on acreage cultivated, with those farming 50 acres or less receiving GUY$15,000 per acre, while farmers cultivating more than 50 acres received GUY$10,000 per acre.

The largest allocation was made in Region Five, where 1,387 farmers cultivating 104,519.12 acres received GUY$1,182,326,700.

Mustapha said the cash grant forms part of a broader package of measures introduced by the government to shield farmers from the impact of depressed international rice prices while ensuring the industry’s continued growth.

“The price of paddy right now and the price of rice have been influenced by the world market. The price is a bit low internationally, and over the last two to three years we have been subsidising the rice industry heavily,” he added.

Beyond the direct financial support, the government said it has reduced land rental and drainage and irrigation charges, removed taxes on agricultural chemicals and machinery, and is working to make fertiliser and seed paddy more affordable.

Mustapha also pointed to transformative investments that will further reduce production costs, including the construction of Guyana’s fertiliser plant and the expansion of agricultural lands through new drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

He said that approximately 55,000 acres will become available in Region Five and 35,000 acres in Region Six, with additional lands expected to be opened in Region Three, giving farmers greater opportunities to expand production and diversify into high value crops and aquaculture.

Mustapha said Guyana’s rice production has increased from approximately 550,000 tonnes in 2020 to 825,000 tonnes in 2025, with production expected to reach about 827,000 tonnes this year.

The ministry is also actively pursuing new export opportunities, including expanding markets in Mexico and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to secure better prices for farmers and reduce reliance on government support.

“The rice industry is very resilient right now. It is strong and robust. What we are looking at now is to find more lucrative markets. If we can secure those markets, the industry will become even stronger and farmers will depend less on government subsidies,” Mustapha said.