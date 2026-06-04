Guyanese man charged with the murder of his mother

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – A 24-year-old mason will return to court on August 7 after he was remanded into custody after appearing at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with murdering his 55-year-old mother.

Police charged Greedesh Ramkissoon of killing his mother, Surujdai Kahrui, also known as “Sharda” at their Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara home on May 28, 2026.

He was not required to enter a plea when he appeared before Magistrate Rabindra Singh.

Ramkissoon was arrested on May 29, one day after his mother’s body was discovered inside the family home.

Police said that the woman, a supervisor, lived at the residence with her two sons and that one of them had returned home on May 28 and found his mother motionless inside the house.

The police said that there were marks of violence on the woman’s body, and that Ramkissoon was taken into custody as investigations intensified.