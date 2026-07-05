PORT OF PRINCE, Haiti, CMC- Haiti has launched a new initiative aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Higher School of Infotronics of Haiti and the Avenir Foundation to officially launch AyitiLAB, an innovation programme designed to support job-creating business ideas and boost the country’s economy.

Commerce and Industry Minister James Monazard said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to tackling Haiti’s economic challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said the country’s economic transformation depends on empowering young people to create and sustain businesses that generate value and pledged the Ministry’s full support for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Patrick Atié, Director of the Higher School of Infotronics of Haiti, said AyitiLAB will give young people an opportunity to apply their knowledge, showcase their talents and develop innovative projects that can drive economic growth and create hope for the future.