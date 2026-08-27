KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The government says it will intensify the trucking of water to communities across the island as drought conditions continue to place severe pressure on the country’s water supplies.

Water Minister Matthew Samuda said the prolonged lack of rainfall is affecting the country’s primary water sources, making water conservation increasingly critical.

He noted that rainfall over the past three months has been below average during a period when precipitation would normally help recharge aquifers, replenish wells and rivers, and restore water storage facilities.

The situation is particularly concerning ahead of the reopening of schools, when water demand from households and institutions is expected to increase.

The government has already spent approximately J$86 million on emergency water trucking through Members of Parliament to assist communities experiencing water shortages.

However, with drought conditions expected to worsen, Samuda said the cost of the emergency response could increase substantially, potentially reaching J$500 million.

Municipal authorities will be provided with additional resources to assist communities that are outside utility service areas, while the National Water Commission will receive further support to prioritise critical infrastructure.

Samuda said requests for water deliveries must be made in advance, noting that priority will be given to hospitals, health centres, schools and places of safety, followed by vulnerable members of the population.

Meanwhile, more than 400 farmers have benefited from water supplied by the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) since the start of the ongoing drought.

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green provided the update while speaking at the official opening of the Farm Road Project in the southern parish of St Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

St Elizabeth – the island’s “bread basket” is among seven parishes currently under water prohibition orders as authorities seek to manage dwindling water resources.

The government recently announced an additional J$60 million for drought mitigation measures aimed at assisting farmers. This is in addition to the J$149 million previously allocated to support the agricultural sector.

Green also outlined a number of measures being implemented to help farmers cope with the continuing drought as the government seeks to protect agricultural production and safeguard livelihoods.

The authorities have urged Jamaicans to conserve water as the country braces for the possibility of further deterioration in drought conditions.