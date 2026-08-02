KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Jamaica is preparing to take the next legal step in its campaign for reparations for slavery by petitioning King Charles III to refer a series of legal questions to the Privy Council.

Culture Minister Olivia Grange announced the move during the annual Seville Emancipation Jubilee in the northern parish of St. Ann on Saturday, describing it as the next phase of Jamaica’s long-running effort to secure reparatory justice for the transatlantic slave trade and slavery.

“After years of discussion and planning, we are moving ahead with our demand for reparations in the name of our ancestors,” Grange said. “The next step in the long journey for reparations is a legal step in which we will petition His Majesty King Charles to put a series of very, very important legal questions to his Privy Council.”

She said the legal process is expected to begin within the next month.

Grange acknowledged that the pursuit of reparations would be lengthy and challenging but said Jamaica remains committed to the cause.

“We are under no illusion that this will not be easy or quick. Like the ancestors’ fight for freedom, we anticipate challenges, but like the ancestors, we are in this for the long haul. We won’t give up,” she said.

Grange also urged Jamaicans to continue supporting the reparations movement, saying it was one way of honouring the sacrifices made by enslaved Africans.

Addressing the Emancipation Day observance, Jamaica National Heritage Trust Chairman Orville Hall said the country’s resilience continues to reflect the strength inherited from its ancestors.

He said Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa demonstrated the same determination that enabled enslaved Africans to endure unimaginable hardship while preserving their culture and hope.

Hall said the Jamaica National Heritage Trust remains committed to protecting the country’s historic sites and cultural heritage for future generations.

The annual Seville Emancipation Jubilee commemorates the abolition of slavery in Jamaica and celebrates the country’s African heritage through cultural performances, historical reflections and the traditional midnight reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.