KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Jamaica government has denied reports that the first group of third country nationals (TCNs) under the United States initiative to accept a limited number of non-criminal third-country nationals and refugees are being housed at a property in Grants Town, St. Mary, one of the island’s smallest parishes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Dr. Horace Chang, told the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) on Monday that no such arrangements have been made, to date.

He said he has asked the police to pay close attention to the area, to give reassurance to the citizens, and to ask individuals to maintain peace and order.

“I’m very concerned because the reports have, in fact, raised the anger of the population in Grants Town, St. Mary, and we’d like to ask them to remain calm, not to do anything rash, because there is no truth to the reports,” he said.

Chang said that the rumours are putting at risk the property of a retired public servant, which is being utilised as an Airbnb.

“She is very worried about her own safety, her staff, the safety of the property and safety of any visitors there. In fact, she’s looking at cancelling some bookings she has had, and that may lead to her having to take legal action, as she not only has emotional stress by virtue of the report or pressure from the community but she [may have] to close her business.

“Please refrain from putting her property and staff at risk,” Chang pleaded, insisting that the the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, including accommodation, have not been finalised.

“The activities now depend on the technical professionals, and we have a good team between the Ministry of National Security and Peace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the International Organization of Migration (IMO), which will look at the conditions we have (and) if everything is ready to receive them. The public will be made aware of that,” Chang said.

Earlier this month, Chang said Jamaica’s sovereignty had not been compromised during the ongoing discussions with the United States to accept a limited number of non-criminal third-country nationals and refugees.

“We were clear about our national interests and relied on our experience over many years in managing international migration matters to inform our position throughout the negotiations,” Chang said in a statement.

If Jamaica signs the agreement it will join other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, notably, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia that have all signed similar agreements.