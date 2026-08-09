KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The police are continuing their high-level operation at Kingston Container Terminal (KCT) following a major cocaine bust last week.

The estimated value of the cocaine seized is more than J$1 billion.

According to police reports, several people employed to KCT were taken into custody on Friday after operatives from the FNID and Jamaica Customs Agency, backed by the Specialized Operations Branch, swooped down on the facility.

Ten people are reportedly being held in connection with the drug find.

The employees are suspected of running a smuggling syndicate at the terminal.