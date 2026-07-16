KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Police Wednesday said a 61-year-old musician who was allegedly attacked by two teenage girls at a guest house in Morant Bay in southeastern Jamaica on July 5, this year, has been slapped with several sexual related and firearm charges.

The police said that the charges against Keeble Mclune include rape, sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years, use of a firearm to commit a schedule offense, and assault at common law.

Police said that Mclune on several occasions reportedly assaulted the girls then gave them money in return. He is also reported to have met with one of the girls where he allegedly held a firearm at her head and threatened to harm her and her family if his demands were not met. The authorities said that on Sunday, July 5, Mclune reportedly took both girls to a guest house in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, where he again assaulted them.

“It was alleged that both girls then attacked and stabbed him multiple times resulting in him fleeing the scene in his motor vehicle. The incident was reported to the police and Mclune was later arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session,” the police said.

They said that the court date for Mclune is being finalised.