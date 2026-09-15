GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – A magistrate has set October 19 as the date for handing down his ruling as to whether or not the charge of murder against three men following the sinking of the MV Barima on July 18 this year, amounts to an “abuse of process” by police.

Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir sitting at the Chairty Magistrate’s Court, set the date after hearing submissions from the police legal adviser, Mandel Moore on October 12 and the defence lawyer Dexter Todd on October 28.

The three accused, Kevin Price, the 40 year-old captain of the vessel, chief mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts 42, and goods superintendent, 33-year-old Delon Granderson have been charged with multiple counts of murder following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC.

The 87-year-old MV Barima capsized on July 18, 2026, as it made its way from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, a small village within the Barima-Waini administrative region of the country.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has told a news conference that despite the official manifest indicating that 116 passengers and a crew of 17 had been on board the vessel, the authorities believe that 179 people including the crew members were on the vessel when it capsized after being hit by a large wave.

The paper committal proceedings are scheduled to begin on November 16.

Todd told the court on Monday that the sections of the Shipping Act provide first for the holding of marine accident investigation first before a criminal investigation by police. He submitted an application for the Court to stay the criminal proceedings on the grounds that it the murder charges amount to an abuse of the law.

Todd argued that the men have not been given protection of the law urging that the case for the criminal proceedings to be halted and that a proper investigation be conducted in accordance with the Shipping Act.

At the last court hearing, Moore said all evidence and material information gathered by the state had been disclosed with the defence then requesting seven days to review the material and determine whether statements would be filed on behalf of the accused.

The three accused have since been remanded to prison until November 16.