BRASILIA, Brazil, CMC – The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) on Friday presented a new plan to accelerate malaria elimination in the Americas, including the Caribbean.

It proposes strengthening and transforming the response over the next four years by bringing diagnosis and treatment closer to communities where transmission persists and incorporating new tools and approaches to interrupt transmission.

The document responds to the stagnation of malaria cases at around half a million per year and persistent barriers to timely access to diagnosis and treatment, particularly in Indigenous communities, mining areas and hard-to-reach locations.

PAHO said that without a faster, more targeted response, transmission could persist and opportunities to advance towards elimination could be lost.

The Action Plan for Malaria Elimination in the Americas 2026–2030 sets a target of reducing malaria incidence by 50 per cent by 2030, compared with 2024, when approximately 537,000 cases were reported.

It also aims to reduce the incidence of malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum, one of the parasites responsible for malaria in the region, by 70 per cent, and to advance the elimination of the disease in countries and subnational territories.

At the heart of the new approach is bringing diagnosis and treatment closer to people. PAHO said the plan proposes expanding the use of rapid diagnostic tests and strengthening community-based networks for diagnosis and treatment, under the supervision of health teams, as well as leveraging digital tools to facilitate care and response efforts.

It also promotes reactive interventions and chemoprevention, along with new tools to achieve radical cure of P. vivax malaria and reduce relapses. These measures will help better target interventions, respond more quickly to new cases and focus efforts on the communities and territories where they can have the greatest impact.

“The Americas have shown that eliminating malaria is possible. The challenge now is to accelerate progress and ensure we reach the communities where transmission persists and where barriers to accessing health services are greatest,” said Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Director of PAHO’s Department of Communicable Disease Prevention, Control and Elimination.

“Bringing diagnosis and treatment closer to people, together with the necessary political commitment and resources, will be key to moving towards zero malaria,” Dr. Aldighieri added.

Although several countries have made significant progress, regional gains have been uneven. PAHO said that between 2015 and 2025, cases decreased by 4.6 per cent, from 480,000 to approximately 458,000.

Malaria also reflects significant inequalities in access to health care. Many of the most affected communities are located in remote and hard-to-reach areas, where distances, transportation costs and other barriers make timely diagnosis and treatment difficult.

Transmission is also highly concentrated: 22 municipalities in six countries reported more than 4,000 cases in 2025, accounting for 43 per cent of all malaria cases in the Americas. Just eight municipalities accounted for 25 per cent, PAHO said, adding that this concentration provides an opportunity to target resources and interventions in the areas where they can contribute most directly to interrupting transmission.

It said these challenges are compounded by the need to ensure sufficient and sustainable resources to advance malaria elimination.

The plan urges countries to increase or, at a minimum, maintain domestic financing and seek mechanisms to sustain interventions over the long term. Without sustained financial commitment, it will be difficult to expand prevention, diagnosis and treatment efforts and reach communities where transmission persists.

Despite these challenges, the Americas have demonstrated that elimination is possible. Since 2018, five countries have been certified as malaria-free: Argentina, Paraguay, El Salvador, Belize and Suriname.

In 2025, Suriname also became the first country in the Amazon Basin to eliminate the disease. Malaria deaths have also decreased by nearly 20 per cent, from 169 in 2015 to 115 in 2025.

From control to elimination

The plan also proposes using surveillance as an intervention for elimination, ensuring that detected cases are investigated and followed by a rapid response to prevent new infections. It also calls for optimising vector control, adapting interventions to the conditions in each territory and progressively establishing malaria-free subnational areas.

“Many of the people most affected by malaria live far from health services. If we want to interrupt transmission, anyone experiencing symptoms must be able to get tested quickly and, if they have malaria, start treatment without delay. The shift is towards making diagnosis and treatment available where people and affected communities live,” said Roberto Montoya, PAHO Regional Malaria Advisor.

The launch of the plan coincides with the regional meeting on Malaria Elimination in the Americas, which ends here on Friday. It brought together health authorities, national malaria programme managers from endemic countries, experts and partners.

PAHO will commemorate Malaria Day in the Americas under the theme “Zero Malaria in the Americas” at the end of the meeting on Friday.