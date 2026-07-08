KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Passenger traffic at the island’s two international airports declined during the first half of 2026 as the country continued to recover from the impact of Hurricane Melissa and other external challenges affecting the tourism sector.

According to figures released by Mexico-based airport concession operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), Sangster International Airport handled 1.91 million passengers between January and June, a 26.7 per cent decrease compared with the 2.60 million passengers recorded during the corresponding period last year.

The decline has been attributed largely to the effects of Hurricane Melissa, which struck in October 2025, as well as reduced hotel room capacity resulting from ongoing repairs at several tourism properties.

Sangster International Airport, Jamaica’s busiest airport, serves as the primary gateway to the island’s tourism corridor stretching from Ocho Rios to Negril.

Passenger traffic at Norman Manley International Airport also declined during the six-month period, although at a more modest rate. The Kingston-based airport processed 850,200 passengers, representing a 3.6 per cent decrease from the 881,500 passengers recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Airport officials have attributed the reduction in traffic at Norman Manley International Airport to lower visitor arrivals from certain markets in the United States, Jamaica’s largest source of tourists.

The June figures reflected similar trends, with Sangster International Airport recording a 23.4 per cent decline in passenger traffic. The airport handled 336,300 passengers during the month, down from 438,900 in June 2025.

Norman Manley International Airport experienced a slight decline, processing 151,000 passengers compared with 152,200 during the same month last year.

Despite concerns about the closure of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines on May 2, GAP said the impact on Jamaica’s airlift was limited.

Prior to ceasing operations, the airline accounted for approximately 3.5 per cent of passenger traffic through Kingston and 2.6 per cent through Montego Bay.

However, industry stakeholders remain optimistic about future growth, pointing to several new air services that are expected to strengthen Jamaica’s connectivity.

During June, low-cost carrier Wingo launched a new route between Medellín, Colombia and Montego Bay, providing increased access to the South American market.

Jamaica is also expected to benefit from expanded service from Porter Airlines, which plans to introduce non-stop flights from Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton during the 2026-2027 winter tourism season.

Tourism officials have expressed confidence that the new routes, coupled with the reopening of hotels undergoing repairs, will help drive a recovery in visitor arrivals and passenger traffic in the months ahead.