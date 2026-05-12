NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC- The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) Tuesday said an aircraft enroute to the Grand Bahama International Airport with 10 people on board had crashed off the coast of Fort Pierce in Florida.

In a statement, the AAIA said the Beechcraft 300 King aircraft with registration HP-1859, had previously departed the Leonard Thompson International Airport, in Abaco.

“While enroute, the pilot in command declared an emergency with air traffic control and there was a subsequent loss of communication,” the AAIA said.

It said that Freeport and Nassau air traffic control initiated their emergency notification protocols advising the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, United States Coast Guard and BASRA.

“Search and rescue by the US Coast Guard subsequently located a downed aircraft off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida where 10 persons were rescued. Three persons received some injuries. Investigation ongoing at this time,” the AAIA said.