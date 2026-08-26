GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) said that based on its records a “go-fast” vessel intercepted on Tuesday night with the Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed among several people on board, was being operated illegally.

“In relation to the recent detention of a fast craft reportedly owned by Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to clarify that, based on its records, neither the fast craft nor Mr. Azruddin Mohamed is licensed or otherwise authorised to operate,” MARAD said in a statement.

It said that the operation of vessels by unlicensed persons, or the use of unlicensed or unregistered vessels, “presents a serious and unacceptable risk to passengers, crew, other waterway users, property, and the marine environment.

“These activities contribute to preventable maritime accidents and incidents and compromise the safety of Guyana’s waterways,” MARAD said, adding “persons found operating vessels without the required licences or authorisation may be subject to enforcement action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations”.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had in a statement said that about 9:4 pm (local time), a routine joint maritime patrol involving the Coast Guard and Police observed a ‘go-fast’ vessel entering the mouth of the Demerara River at a high rate of speed.

Police said the vessel was signalled by siren to stop but failed to comply, prompting a pursuit. It was subsequently intercepted at a wharf at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

Police said three persons, including Mohamed, were found aboard the vessel, and five other persons, suspected to have travelled aboard the vessel, were observed at the wharf facility.

The police said also that during the pursuit, officers reported observing a bag being thrown from the vessel into the Demerara River, but could not determine the contents of the bag or who threw it.

They said efforts are ongoing to locate and recover the bag adding “the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

But in a statement posted on Facebook, WIN General Secretary Odessa Primus, who was among those on the vessel, has disputed the police statement.

In a statement, Primus said the police had signaled their intent to have the Opposition Leader arrested, claiming that he needed to produce the documents for the boat immediately. She said the Mr. Mohamed indicated that the boat was docked at the time and that he did have any documents on him.

She said the police came to search the boat because of some “high speed chase”, but that quickly moved to being a suspicion on illegal substances on the boat. She said a search was conducted on the boat and its occupants and absolutely nothing illegal was found.

The opposition said that another legislator, Natasha Singh, has been taken into custody after a bag was found with a licensed firearm that belongs to another legislator, Dawn Hastings, who at the time had reportedly stepped off the boat, leaving the bag behind with the licensed firearm.

Mohamed and his opposition colleagues were reportedly returning to Georgetown from Region One after spending the day meeting with survivors and relatives of those who died in the July 18 MV Barima ferry tragedy, regarded as one of the country’s worst maritime disaster.

Mohamed has since posted pictures on his Team Mohamed’s Facebook page alleging that his boat was damaged after being in police detention.

“Photos can clearly show the deliberate act by this administration to damage Mohamed’s property. The boat was purposely left on the dock to damage the bottom or hull of the boat, with the engine foot resting on the dock too,” he said

In its statement, the MARAD sad that the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, pursuant to its mandate under the Defence Act “is empowered to enforce the provisions of every law relating to maritime safety and security.

“MARAD urges all owners, operators, and users of Guyana’s waterways to ensure that their vessels and operations comply with all applicable legal and safety requirements,” it added.