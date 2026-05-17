Powerful 6.0 earthquake rattles Eastern Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Seversl islands in the eastern Caribbean were rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on Saturday morning .

The affected countries were the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

The epicenter was measured about 43.5 miles from the village of. Codrington on the island of Barbuda at around 10:50 a.m. (local time).

There were no reports of damage or injuries . There was also no threat of a tsunami.