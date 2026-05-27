Regional customs and immigration officials meeting in Antigua

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC -Antigua and Barbuda has outlined a six-point proposal aimed at strengthening border security within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping.

Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration Minister, E.P. Chet Greene, addressing the 29th Meeting of the CARICOM Standing Committee of Chiefs of Immigration and Comptrollers of Customs, said the proposals were “a practical prescription for consideration by regional border control bosses.

“I offer you a 6-point prescription which, in my considered opinion, is practical, phased and politically viable. This is not a lowly politician’s dream; it is an implementable roadmap. I ask each of you to first take note, then discuss with your respective country leadership back in your capitals, then subject it to a group review, take ownership, then champion it,” Greene told the meeting being held under the theme “Advancing Free Movement, Strengthening Security and Harmonising Regional Border Governance”. It ends later on Wednesday.

In outlining the proposals, Greene said that beyond CARICOM’s current framework, the Caribbean movement accord proposes a sub-regional agreement among willing states for seamless travel using a single-digital credential – a CariPass linked to biometric data.

He said this credential would only be issued after background screening against regional and international watchlists.

Greene is also proposing a regional customs window that would create a Caribbean Customs Interoperability Platform (CCIP) where pre-arrival cargo data is shared in real-time.

In addition, he is also advocating for joint border intelligence units (JBIUs) where at each major air and sea port of entry, is embed mixed teams of immigration, customs and police, rotating personnel from different islands.

“These JBIUs would share a common case management system and report to regional fusion centre,” he said, calling also for the establishment of passenger information Units (PIUs) and harmonized regional risk framework.

“CARICOM member states cannot effectively implement intelligence-led border security using fragmented screening approaches. Jurisdictions such as the UK utilize dedicated passenger information units to analyse API and PNR data to identify high-risk travelers linked to terrorism, trafficking, migrant smuggling, firearms trafficking and other serious crimes before arrival.”

Greene said that the establishment of a Regional Border Governance Council would create a permanent, operational council of Chiefs of Immigration and Comptrollers of Customs that meets quarterly, not at summits, but via secure video link to review threat data, update procedures and certify member states’ compliance.

He is also proposing regional countries accelerate the enactment of the CARICOM Model API/PNR legislation, noting that modern border security requires modern legal frameworks.

“While four CARICOM member states have already enacted the CARICOM Model API/PNR Legislation, others are encouraged to do so as a matter of priority. This legislation provides the legal authority to collect, analyse, retain and securely share Advanced Passenger information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) data,” Greene said.

In his address to the meeting, Antigua and Barbuda’s Comptroller of Customs, David Martin, noted that “in today’s rapidly changing global environment, Customs and Immigration administrations must continue to work together to address emerging challenges, while promoting safe, secure and efficient trade and travel”.

Chair of the Customs Committee, Estella Bailey Leslie, the Comptroller of the Belize Customs and Excise Department, told delegates that they are tasked with rigorously analysing and resolving issues that affect the security, efficiency, and integrity of the respective administrations and, by extension, the safety and prosperity of all member states.

“The overarching theme before us, “Advancing Free Movement, Strengthening Security and Harmonizing Border Governance,” is not aspirational. It is operational. It requires us to reconcile two non-negotiable mandates: facilitating the legitimate flow of people and trade, while maintaining uncompromising vigilance against transnational threats,” she said.

Chair of the Immigration Committee, Charles Thompson of Montserrat drew attention to the changing international environment within which CARICOM states must operate.

“We recognize that the environment in which we are operating has changed and continues to change.”