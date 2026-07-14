Utility professionals, regulators and commercial developers from across the Caribbean are meeting in Barbados for a three-day workshop focused on ensuring that water and electricity services are priced fairly and proportionately.

The session is being hosted by the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR), in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Acting Division Chief at the CDB, William Ashby, highlighted the challenges that must be considered when utility rates are set across the region.

He was speaking during the opening of the event at the CDB headquarters at Wildey, St Michael, on Monday.

Mr Ashby outlined the importance of rate-setting while explaining what effective regulatory frameworks in the region should look like.