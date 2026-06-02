CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – The St. Lucia Tourism Authority (STA) says the island recorded the highest stay-over arrivals ever in April this year, with an 8.5 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Figures released by the STA show that a total of 40,752 stay-over visitors arrived on the island during the month of April, a 3.7 per cent increase year to date, reflecting the island’s sustained appeal as a premier Caribbean destination and the success of ongoing marketing, airlift, and event-driven strategies.

The STA said there were notable gains from several key source markets with the United States market continuing its positive trajectory with an increase of 900 visitors, while the Caribbean market grew significantly by 39.6 per cent, representing an additional 1,954 visitors.

Canada also demonstrated remarkable growth, increasing by 45.9 per cent with an additional 1,205 visitors to the destination.

Further strengthening the Canadian market, WestJet increased its frequency to twice weekly, up from April 2025. Air Canada will also upgrade its service in June 2026, increasing seat capacity and supporting continued growth from the region.

While the United Kingdom market recorded a decline of approximately 930 visitors, the STA said it remains encouraged by the overall diversification and resilience of the destination’s visitor portfolio.

The island also experienced growth across the cruise and yachting sectors. Yacht arrivals increased by 44 per cent while cruise arrivals grew by 34 per cent.

Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire said what is particularly encouraging is that St. Lucia’s growth is becoming more balanced and experience driven.

“We are seeing stronger regional travel, increased Canadian demand, higher visitor participation within the cruise sector, and global digital exposure that continues to elevate the destination in new and exciting ways that inspire people to engage more deeply with the island, its culture, and its people,” said Hilaire.

The STA said that activities undertaken in the preceding months strengthened destination visibility and sustained momentum, contributing to the growth in appeal recorded in April 2026. The STA said it remains optimistic about continued growth in 2026 as it strengthens partnerships, expands global reach, and enhances the visitor experience, noting that the “What Kind of Summer Are You?” campaign is already already underway among other activities the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Creole Heritage Month.CMC – The St. Lucia Tourism Authority (STA) says the island recorded the highest stay-over arrivals ever in April this year, with an 8.5 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Figures released by the STA show that a total of 40,752 stay-over visitors arrived on the island during the month of April, a 3.7 per cent increase year to date, reflecting the island’s sustained appeal as a premier Caribbean destination and the success of ongoing marketing, airlift, and event-driven strategies.