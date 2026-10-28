KINGSTOWN, ST. Vincent, CMC – The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has announced the establishment of a National Crime Reduction Task Force in an effort to deal with an escalating crime situation on the island.

“I know that many of us continue to worry about the serious problem of violent crime. Gun-related crime is shattering our peace and destroying young lives. We are addressing this problem head-on,” Prime MInister Dr. Godwin Friday said in his inaugural Independence Day speech on Tuesday.

HE told the nation that all agencies responsible for law enforcement, border protection, maritime security, financial intelligence, customs, immigration, coast guard and justice will be on the task force as well as relevant ministers, heads of departments, and the top leadership of the police force.

The task force will be cochaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, St. Clair Leacock, and Attorney General Louise Mitchell.

“This task force is aimed at ensuring that all elements of crime fighting and justice within the government are working closely together in constant communication with each other.

“It will also consult, where needed, with other stakeholders in broader society. To be one step ahead of the criminals, we have to make sure that our networks are stronger. The political will is present; we are using it to organise better to confront the difficult societal problem,” Friday said.

The establishment of the task force comes amidst another violent year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the authorities reporting 42 murders so far this year as compared to 40 last year.

Friday said that the Attorney General’s Chambers has been mandated to aggressively pursue criminal justice reform to ensure no loopholes remain for criminals to exploit.

“We have looked at crime-fighting initiatives in other countries in the region such as St. Kitts and Nevis, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and wherever there are lessons to be learned, we will learn them and apply,” Friday said, adding that the government will revise the Firearms Act and crack down on guns and gun licences, along with other measures the police have already started to implement.

“The community outreach office of the Ministry of Social Mobilisation will spearhead the task of initiating a citizen security task force that will bring together NGOs, social workers, principals, teachers, churches, community workers and other members of civil society aimed at ensuring that the community plays a pivotal role in fighting crime.

“I call on community leaders and social organisations to be a part of the citizen security task force,” Prime Minister Friday said, adding that the task force will initiate a 90-day crime reduction, border protection and citizen security action plan starting on December 7, “in which all of the law enforcement agencies will operate at the highest level and literally work diligently to usher in a safer St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“They will focus on suppressing illegal firearms and gun crimes; tackling the gang problem; border and port security; Intelligence and information sharing; and visible community policing and outreach; and Youth protection and social intervention,” Friday told the nation.