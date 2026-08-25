PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – Police say they have intercepted a large shipment of cyanide at the Burnside checkpoint in Coronie in northwestern Suriname, which is believed to have been illegally brought into the country from Guyana.

The authorities said that the more than two tons of the dangerous chemical had been transported in two trucks and that several people are assisting their investigations.

Cyanide is used in gold mining, among other things, but it poses a serious danger to people and the environment if stored, transported, or used improperly. The government has previously indicated that the import of cyanide is subject to regulations.

The police investigations are expected to determine the exact quantity, origin of the shipment, and the final destination, as well as whether permits were in place for the import and transport of the chemical.