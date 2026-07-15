By Ivan Cairo

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – Suriname’s Minister of Justice and Police, Harish Monorath, has warned that the challenges of governing the country’s vast interior cannot become an excuse for lawlessness after 14 armed Chinese nationals were arrested during a joint police and military operation.

The arrests late Tuesday followed public alarm after videos surfaced showing Chinese nationals clad in military-style uniforms displaying the Chinese flag while marching through the Surinamese rainforest carrying firearms.

“As far as we know at this moment, they were reportedly carrying out security duties. But the criminal investigation must determine exactly what they were doing there and why it happened in this manner,” said Monorath, noting that Suriname has its own security services. “We have a National Army and a police force. The investigation will have to determine why these individuals operated there in this way.”

The video footage quickly spread on social media, triggering concerns about the presence of an organized armed group operating in the country’s interior.

The images were reportedly recorded near Sarakreek in the Brokopondo district, an area known for widespread illegal gold mining activities. The remote region is home to thousands of illegal miners, including Surinamese, Brazilian, and Chinese nationals. Due to the enormous size of the rainforest and the limited accessibility of many areas, controlling the interior remains difficult.

But after the authorities received the reports about the armed foreign nationals, a joint police and military unit, supported by helicopters was deployed to investigate the situation, resulting in the arrest of the 14 Chinese nationals and the seizure of a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.

“The action was carried out by a mixed unit of police and army under the leadership of the Central Regional Commander,” the minister said, noting that not all the Chinese nationals are residing illegally in Suriname.

He said some possess valid documents and the authorities are awaiting the results of the arraignment and the criminal investigation before taking an official position on the case.

The circumstances surrounding the men’s presence and their use of military-style clothing remain under investigation. Authorities have not yet determined why the members of the group were armed or whether they were acting as private security for a mining operation, which is one of the possibilities being examined.

Following the arrests, Monorath said that Surinamese laws must also be enforced even in the country’s remote interior areas. He acknowledged that policing the rainforest presents major logistical challenges, but said those difficulties cannot lead to a situation where individuals operate outside the law.

“The challenges we face in reaching these areas must not result in lawlessness and impunity,” Monorath added.

The incident has also drawn attention to the broader problems surrounding illegal gold mining in Suriname.

Thousands of miners and unauthorized mining sites continue to threaten the country’s rainforest, rivers, and communities. The gold sector has long been associated with environmental damage caused by the use of toxic substances, including mercury, during extraction processes.

Environmental concerns increased further last month after a large-scale fish die-off occurred in the Upper Saramacca River, reportedly linked to contamination from mining activities. Several Indigenous communities in the area were affected by the incident, raising renewed concerns about the impact of illegal mining on local populations.

Environmental organizations have repeatedly warned that uncontrolled gold mining in Suriname’s interior is causing serious ecological damage and placing pressure on communities that depend on the forest and rivers for their livelihoods.