PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago was rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on Wednesday, the Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The SRC said that the quake, which occurred at 4.14 am (local time) was located Latitude: 10.67N, Longitude: 62.53W at a depth of 75 kilometers (km).

It was felt 113 km west of the capital Port of Spain, as well as 77 km east of Carúpano and 124 km north east of Maturín in Venezuela, the South American country where the death toll from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck in late June has risen to 6,301.