T&T: Police defend arrest of activist during Labour Day procession

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has defended the detention and charging of social activist Alyssa Phillip during the annual Labour Day procession in Fyzabad on Friday.

The TTPS said the action was taken after Phillip – who has been leading protests calling for justice following the January 20 police-involved shooting death of Joshua Samaroo – and a small group of followers attempted to join the procession despite not being part of the trade union movement, which had received permission to stage the event.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said the trade union movement had complied with legal requirements under the Summary Offences Act, Chap. 11:02, which requires permission from the Commissioner of Police for public marches.

“The Trade Union movement complied fully with these legal requirements. Their procession was therefore lawful, authorised, and protected under the permit issued,” the TTPS said.

The police said officers verified with trade union organisers that Phillip’s group was not part of the authorised procession and informed the group that its participation would constitute a separate public march requiring its own permit.

According to the TTPS, officers also advised that the group’s actions could jeopardise the lawful holding of the Labour Day procession.

“Despite this clear explanation, the group proceeded to form and participate in an unauthorised procession at the rear of the lawful march,” the police said.

The TTPS said officers acted under provisions of the Summary Offences Act that allow a police officer to require the leader of an unlawful march to call for it to disperse.

It said Phillip refused to call on the group to disperse, resulting in her being charged with being a leader of a march and failing to call on such march to disperse, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Phillip’s mother, Camille Caresquero, who was also participating in the protest, was charged with being present at a march and failing to disperse, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

The police also referenced the recent High Court judgment in Walker v Attorney General, CV2023-00302, which it said confirmed the distinction between public meetings and public marches. The TTPS said that judgment clarified that while public meetings require notice, public marches require permission before they can lawfully take place.

“The TTPS respects the rights of all citizens to assemble and express their views. However, these rights must be exercised within the framework of the law,” Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro said.

“Officers acted with restraint, clarity, and professionalism. It is regrettable that enforcement became necessary, but the sanctity of the Labour Day procession should never be compromised by persons seeking to attach unrelated agendas to a permitted national event,” he added.

The police said allowing an unpermitted procession to merge with a lawful march could have undermined the event, created security risks and violated the legal framework governing public marches.

Phillip’s detention drew criticism from David Abdullah, leader of the Movement for Social Justice, who said he had been assured before the event that her participation “should not be any problem”.

Abdullah alleged that heavily armed officers surrounded Phillip and others before she was detained.

“Apparently it was very intimidating because a number of heavily armed police…surrounded the group, including two of my colleagues and they detained Alyssa,” he said.

He rejected the police position that Phillip’s group required a separate permit, saying the Labour Day procession had traditionally welcomed wider participation.

“That’s nonsense because anybody could be part of the demonstration. It is June 19 and the trade union movement has always welcomed people as part of the demonstration and it was very peaceful,” Abdullah said.

The TTPS said it remains committed to protecting constitutional rights while ensuring public order and safety during national events.