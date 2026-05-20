T&T Police: Disappearance of child takes critical turn

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said on Wednesday that the investigations into the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Tobias, of Goodwood, Tobago, have taken a critical turn.

The child was reported missing 10 days ago by his mother, who, along with his stepfather, is among seven people being detained for questioning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Tobago Division, Rishi Singh, has indicated that investigators are continuing to work diligently and professionally toward achieving a “clear and definitive outcome in this matter”.

In a statement, the TTPS “emphasises that this remains a sensitive and ongoing investigation, with all enquiries being conducted professionally, fairly, and with full respect for the constitutional rights of all parties”.

Media reports said that one person believed to be the child’s stepfather has said that the child had been killed and that his body had been dumped at a place where a search has been ongoing since early Wednesday.

But the TTPS said it is urging “members of the public to allow the investigative process to proceed without interference and encourages anyone with information that may assist in locating Angelo Tobias to come forward.

“The TTPS will continue to issue updates as the investigation advances, subject to the parameters of operational sensitivity and lawful disclosure,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Hunters Search and Rescue Team commander, Shamsudeen Ayube, said the country is relieved following the confession of the stepfather.

“We are very thankful that some information had been shared with the police…so lets hope and pray that we could get closure as soon as possible,” said Ayube, whose group has been involved with searches of that type across the country.

“So lets hope and pray that the information he (step father) shared with the police is accurate so that the family can get closure,” he told reporters.