T&T: Police on the hunt for prisoner who escaped while receiving medical treatment

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A multi-agency manhunt is underway in Trinidad and Tobago for a murder accused who escaped from custody while receiving medical attention at a hospital, as police warned that anyone found harbouring or assisting him could face criminal prosecution.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said Robby Khadoo, who is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent, escaped from lawful custody at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Arima Health Facility at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Khadoo was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and light blue pants. His last known address is Naparima-Mayaro Road, Iere Village, Princes Town.

The TTPS said officers, working alongside the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, have launched a coordinated, intelligence-led operation to locate and recapture the escapee.

According to the police, investigators are actively pursuing numerous leads and operational teams are assessing and acting on all information received regarding Khadoo’s possible whereabouts.

Police have urged members of the public not to approach Khadoo, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a separate advisory issued on Saturday, the TTPS reminded the public that knowingly harbouring, concealing or otherwise assisting an escaped prisoner or any person unlawfully evading arrest is a serious criminal offence under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The TTPS wishes to make it unequivocally clear that any person who knowingly provides shelter, transportation, money, clothing, food, or any other form of assistance to help the escapee avoid apprehension may be liable to criminal prosecution under the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago,” the police service said.

It added that anyone who knowingly provides false information to investigators, conceals evidence or warns the escapee of police operations could also be committing a criminal offence.

The TTPS urged members of the public not to place themselves or others at risk by attempting to assist the fugitive and appealed for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling the emergency numbers 999, 555, or 800-TIPS, visiting the nearest police station, or through the TTPS confidential reporting channels.

The police service said all information received would be treated in the strictest confidence as officers from several specialised units continue intelligence-led operations to locate and apprehend the escaped prisoner safely.

“Harbouring a fugitive is not an act of loyalty; it is a criminal offence. If you know where the escapee is, report it. Do not assist,” the TTPS said.