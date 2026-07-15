CARACAS, Venezuela, CMC – An emotional Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has publicly thanked Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries for their humanitarian aid to the South American country following the June 24 double earthquake that killed thousands of people and left several others homeless.

CARICOM member states, including Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Haiti, have dispatched 88 containers of emergency supplies, medical specialists, and equipment. The joint effort was loaded and shipped from Guyana.

Rodriguez says the regional response reflects the strong bonds of friendship shared across the Caribbean and as she inspected the relief supplies on Tuesday, Rodríguez, speaking through an interpreter, said she was deeply moved by the assistance provided through CARICOM.

“I am moved because I am among CARICOM countries, countries of our Caribbean, who with great effort coordinated by Guyana have all sent aid to Venezuela. I want to thank the prime ministers, President Irfan Ali, the Prime Minister of Barbados, the President of Suriname, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, of St. Kitts and Nevis, of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister of Belize.

“I also thank St. Lucia Antigua and Dominica, well, for all this effort to support our people. Truly, from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of the Venezuelan people, I thank you for this support you are providing to our country,” she said.

The Acting head of state said that the humanitarian assistance is a powerful demonstration of regional cooperation and brotherhood.

“Venezuela is in your hearts, but we know that you are also in our hearts because at all times we have maintained our close ties of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood. So on behalf of the government, thank you.

“Haiti, who also sent doctors, 35 doctors and a field hospital. We spoke about how Haiti will always be with Venezuela and Venezuela will always be with Haiti. It is marked in our history and with that commitment to where we come from and who we are when we set our course toward the future,” Rodriquez added.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Tuesday that nearly three weeks after the devastating earthquakes, the health response in Venezuela is entering a critical early recovery phase focused on restoring essential health services, strengthening referral networks and preventing secondary public health emergencies.

According to PAHO’s latest Situation Report, which provides an overview of the evolving response, and the Organization’s accompanying Public Health Situation Analysis for Venezuela, the earthquakes have claimed 4,333 lives, left 16,740 people injured, displaced 17,907 people and damaged 38 health facilities.

PAHO said that while emergency medical care and rapid assessments helped save lives in the immediate aftermath, the priority is now shifting to restoring health services, rehabilitating damaged facilities and ensuring people continue to receive essential care as recovery begins.

PAHO said that as the response transitions into this new phase, it continues to support the Ministry of Health, including through technical cooperation and the coordination of the Health Cluster, which brings together 110 organizations involved in the health response and is co-led by PAHO and the International Rescue Committee.