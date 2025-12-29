Barbados’ Entertainment Association hoping to have better access to venues in 2026

President of the Entertainment Association of Barbados, Rudy Maloney, has called for more party venues to become available in Barbados.

In an interview with CBC News, Maloney said one of the arising challenges is access to different venues.

He says he hopes this can be addressed in 2026, as they wish to have early dialogue with stakeholders for Crop Over 2026.

Mr Maloney says that, from all reports, the entertainment sector had a successful 2025.