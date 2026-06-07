Big Show celebrates 20 years

The Barbados Public Workers’ Credit Union Limited Big Show is aiming for a successful Crop Over season as it celebrates a major milestone this year.

Now in its 20th year of operation, it boasts a roster of 25 artistes for the 2026 season, with reigning Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch Blood among them.

Speaking at the tent’s official opening Saturday evening at Carib Beach Bar, representatives highlighted the significance of the anniversary and the tent’s continued contribution to Barbados’ cultural landscape.

Senior Manager at Liberty Business Barbados, Romel Sargeant, one of the sponsors of this year’s production, commended the Big Show on reaching the landmark achievement.

He said the calypso tent is widely recognised for presenting the very best of Barbadian culture and entertainment while providing a platform for artistes to express themselves through music and social commentary.

Sargeant praised the artistes for their contribution to the Crop Over season each year.