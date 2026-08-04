Breakfast fete blends quality entertainment and fine cuisine

Scores of partygoers gathered at CARIFESTA House, Waterford, on Friday for one of the final breakfast fetes of the Crop Over season.

The producers of Mimosa Experience hosted “Cloud 9”, an ultra-premium, all-inclusive breakfast experience.

Now in its ninth year, the event offered patrons a blend of quality entertainment and fine cuisine.

Organiser Kareem Husbands explained that several factors led to the change of venue from last year, with the weather being the primary consideration.

The event will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027.

Mr Husbands told patrons what they can expect next year.