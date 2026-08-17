Call made for earlier start to Crop Over Festival
A call has been made for an earlier launch of the Crop Over Festival.
The recommendation was put forward by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer.
The Minister was addressing the annual general meeting of the St George North Constituency BranchSt George North Constituency Branch of the Barbados Labour Party at the Valley Resource Centre on Sunday.
CBC’s Trevor Thorpe reports.