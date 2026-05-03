Calypso tent managers optimistic ahead of Crop Over season

With the highly anticipated Crop Over season just around the corner, calypso tent managers are expressing optimism and enthusiasm about the upcoming festivities.

Two prominent tent managers shared their expectations for the season, outlining their plans for performances and preparations.

In a conversation today, Ackeem Clinkett caught up with them to hear more about their outlook on this year’s calypso season.

Both managers emphasized that they are focused on delivering high-quality performances, creating a vibrant and engaging experience for calypso lovers, and showcasing new talent. With less than two months to go, they are determined to maintain the cultural significance of calypso music while also embracing innovation and fresh ideas.

As the season kicks off, the anticipation for Crop Over 2026 continues to grow, with high hopes for a successful and memorable celebration.